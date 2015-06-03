Warm Kale and White Bean Dip

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat the oven to 400°.

Step 2 Heat the oil in a large nonstick skillet. Sauté the shallot over medium-high heat until soft, 3 minutes. Add the garlic, red pepper and 1/2 teaspoon salt and cook 1 more minute. Fold in the kale and cook, stirring occasionally, until the kale has softened and released its liquid, 2 minutes. Add the white wine and simmer until evaporated, 2 minutes. Set aside.

Step 3 Meanwhile, in a small food processor, puree the beans with 1/2 teaspoon salt, 1 tablespoon olive oil and 1/4 cup water until smooth. Add the white bean puree to the kale mixture along with 1/4 cup Parmesan and stir to combine. Top with the remaining cheese.