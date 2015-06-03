Warm Kale and White Bean Dip

To put a healthy spin on the classic spinach dip, try using kale instead of spinach and puréed cannellini beans in place of the béchamel sauce. This recipe is completely gluten free and can be prepared in advance for a quick and healthy appetizer. Slideshow: More Kale Recipes
How to Make It
Preheat the oven to 400°.
Heat the oil in a large nonstick skillet. Sauté the shallot over medium-high heat until soft, 3 minutes. Add the garlic, red pepper and 1/2 teaspoon salt and cook 1 more minute. Fold in the kale and cook, stirring occasionally, until the kale has softened and released its liquid, 2 minutes. Add the white wine and simmer until evaporated, 2 minutes. Set aside.
Meanwhile, in a small food processor, puree the beans with 1/2 teaspoon salt, 1 tablespoon olive oil and 1/4 cup water until smooth. Add the white bean puree to the kale mixture along with 1/4 cup Parmesan and stir to combine. Top with the remaining cheese.
Bake in the oven for 15 minutes or until the cheese has begun to brown. Serve warm alongside crackers for dipping.
Make Ahead
