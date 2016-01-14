Warm Escarole Salad with Sausage Vinaigrette
© Eva Kolenko
Active Time
25 MIN
Total Time
25 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Kay Chun
February 2016

This terrific warm salad from F&W’s Kay Chun is both rich and refreshing, combining spicy sausage with the bright flavors of tarragon, anchovies, lemon and capers. Slideshow: More Warm Winter Salad Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 6 ounces hot Italian sausage, casing removed, meat crumbled
  • 3 oil-packed anchovy fillets, drained
  • 1 tablespoon capers
  • 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
  • 3 radishes, thinly sliced
  • 1 head of escarole (12 ounce), leaves torn into bite-size pieces (8 cups)
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper
  • 2  tablespoons chopped tarragon

How to Make It

Step

In a large skillet, heat the olive oil. Add the sausage, anchovies and capers and cook over moderate heat, stirring to break up the meat, until cooked through, 5 minutes. Add the lemon juice, radishes and escarole and stir until the escarole is wilted; season with salt and pepper. Transfer to a platter, garnish with the tarragon and serve.

Suggested Pairing

Pair this dish with a tangy, fruit-forward Sauvignon Blanc.

