Warm Escarole Salad with Sausage Vinaigrette

This terrific warm salad from F&W’s Kay Chun is both rich and refreshing, combining spicy sausage with the bright flavors of tarragon, anchovies, lemon and capers. Slideshow: More Warm Winter Salad Recipes
In a large skillet, heat the olive oil. Add the sausage, anchovies and capers and cook over moderate heat, stirring to break up the meat, until cooked through, 5 minutes. Add the lemon juice, radishes and escarole and stir until the escarole is wilted; season with salt and pepper. Transfer to a platter, garnish with the tarragon and serve.
Pair this dish with a tangy, fruit-forward Sauvignon Blanc.
