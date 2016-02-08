Warm Escarole-and-Shiitake Salad with Crispy Beans

This substantial vegetarian salad from F&W’s Kay Chun is full of greens, lentils and meaty mushrooms. The crunch comes, brilliantly, from oven-roasted canned kidney beans. Slideshow: More Salad Recipes
Preheat the oven to 375°. On a baking sheet, toss the beans with 1 tablespoon of the oil and season with salt and pepper. Roast for about 30 minutes, stirring, until dry and crispy. Transfer the sheet to a rack and let the beans cool completely.
In a bowl, whisk the mustard, lemon juice and shallot. Whisking constantly, slowly drizzle in 6 tablespoons of the oil; season with salt and pepper. Set the escarole on top; don’t mix.
In a nonstick skillet, heat the remaining 2 tablespoons of oil. Add the shiitakes and cook over moderately high heat, stirring, until golden and charred in spots, 3 to 4 minutes. Stir in the garlic for 1 minute. Add the hot mushrooms, celery, lentils and the chopped chives to the escarole and toss. Mound the salad on plates, top with the crispy beans and serve.
