Warm Crab in Garlic Cream with Charred Broccoli

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat grill to very high (500°F and up). Cut broccoli into 1/2-inch-thick steaks; lightly brush with canola oil. Place broccoli steaks on oiled grates; grill, uncovered, turning occasionally, until deeply charred in spots, about 20 minutes. Remove from grill; let cool 5 minutes. Finely chop charred broccoli florets. Stir together 3 cups broccoli, lemon juice, benne seeds, garlic oil, and 1 teaspoon salt in a medium bowl; set aside. (Reserve extra broccoli for another use.)

Step 2 Bring cream to a boil in a large skillet over high. Reduce heat to medium, and simmer, whisking often, until cream is reduced and thickened enough to coat the back of a spoon, 6 to 8 minutes. Remove from heat, and stir in garlic. Add crab and remaining 1/2 teaspoon salt, and return to medium. Cook, stirring gently, until warmed through, about 2 minutes.