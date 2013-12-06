Warm Chocolate-Almond Sauce
© Kamran Siddiqi
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
10 MIN
Yield
Serves : 1 3/4 cups
Grace Parisi
January 2013

Almond extract plus almond milk give this luscious chocolate sauce a terrific flavor. Slideshow: More Fast and Easy Desserts

Ingredients

  • 1 cup sweetened almond milk
  • 8 ounces bittersweet chocolate, chopped
  • 1/8 teaspoon pure almond extract
  • Pinch of salt

How to Make It

Step

Heat sweetened almond milk. Add chopped bittersweet chocolate, pure almond extract and a pinch of salt. Let stand until melted. Whisk until smooth.

Make Ahead

The chocolate sauce can be refrigerated for up to 1 week. Reheat gently before serving.

Serve With

Ice cream, like Banana–Almond Milk “Soft Serve”.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up