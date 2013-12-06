Warm Chocolate-Almond Sauce

© Kamran Siddiqi
Almond extract plus almond milk give this luscious chocolate sauce a terrific flavor. Slideshow: More Fast and Easy Desserts
How to Make It
Step
Heat sweetened almond milk. Add chopped bittersweet chocolate, pure almond extract and a pinch of salt. Let stand until melted. Whisk until smooth.
Make Ahead
The chocolate sauce can be refrigerated for up to 1 week. Reheat gently before serving.
Serve With
Ice cream, like Banana–Almond Milk “Soft Serve”.
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5