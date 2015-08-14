Warm Chickpea and Broccolini Salad with Tahini Dressing
© Sarah Bolla
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
20 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Sarah Bolla
August 2013

The tahini dressing in this warm salad becomes likes a tangy and savory sauce, while fresh cherry tomatoes tossed in at the end deliver a burst of sweetness to balance out the flavors. Slideshow: More Broccoli Recipes

Ingredients

  • 3 1/2 tablespoons lemon juice
  • 3 tablespoons sesame tahini
  • 1/2 teaspoon honey
  • 2 tablespoon water
  • 2 tablespoons plus 1 teaspoon extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1/2 teaspoon Kosher salt
  • Freshly ground black pepper
  • 1 garlic clove, thinly sliced
  • 3/4 pound broccolini, ends trimmed and cut into 2-inch lengths
  • 1 15-ounce can chickpeas
  • 1 tablespoon water
  • 1 cup halved cherry tomatoes
  • 2 tablespoons finely diced red onion 
  • 1/4 cup finely chopped cilantro

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a small bowl combine the lemon juice, tahini, honey, water, 2 tablespoons olive oil, and season with salt and pepper.

Step 2    

In a large skillet, heat 1 teaspoon of the oil until shimmering. Add the garlic to the pan and cook until softened and lightly browned, about 1 minute. Add the broccoli, chickpeas, and 1 tablespoon of water to the pan and season with salt. Cover and cook over medium heat until the broccoli is bright green and tender and the chickpeas are heated through, about 4 minutes. Remove from the heat and add the tomatoes, red onion, and dressing to the pan. Stir in the chopped cilantro and toss well to coat. Taste to adjust for seasoning, transfer to plates, and serve warm.

