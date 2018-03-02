Warm Blondie Pudding 

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat oven to 340°F. Very lightly butter an 8-inch-square baking dish. Set aside.

Step 2 Melt butter and chocolate in a large, heavy saucepan over low. Cook, swirling pan occasionally, until mixture forms a sludgy paste in buttery liquid, about 10 minutes. (The chocolate will not completely dissolve in the butter.) Remove from the heat. Add brown sugar and ginger; stir until mixture is glossy and fudgy. Let cool 10 minutes. (Don’t worry if mixture separates as it stands.)

Step 3 Add eggs; whisk gently until completely incorporated. Add almond flour and chopped walnuts; stir gently to combine.

Step 4 Pour batter into prepared baking dish, and bake in preheated oven until top is dark brown and crisp around edges, about 50 minutes.