Warm Blondie Pudding 
Active Time
20 MIN
Total Time
1 HR 50 MIN
Yield
Serves : 9
Nigella Lawson
April 2018

This fudgy confection from Nigella Lawson’s new cookbook, At My Table, uses ground almonds instead of flour, making the dish gluten-free. The dessert is much more of a stand-alone star than a bake sale treat: Serve pieces individually, topped with crème fraîche and fresh raspberries.    Slideshow: More White Chocolate Recipes

Ingredients

  • 3/4 cup (6 ounces) plus 2 tablespoons cold unsalted butter, cut into 1/2-inch cubes, plus more for greasing pan 
  • 1 (2 3/4-ounce) white chocolate baking bar, chopped (about 1/2 cup) 
  • 3/4 cup plus 2 tablespoons packed light brown sugar 
  • 2 teaspoons ground ginger 
  • 3 large eggs, at room temperature 
  • 1 2/3 cups fine almond flour (about 5 7/8 ounce) 
  • 1 cup walnuts, roughly chopped 
  • Crème fraîche and fresh raspberries, for serving 

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat oven to 340°F. Very lightly butter an 8-inch-square baking dish. Set aside. 

Step 2    

Melt butter and chocolate in a large, heavy saucepan over low. Cook, swirling pan occasionally, until mixture forms a sludgy paste in buttery liquid, about 10 minutes. (The chocolate will not completely dissolve in the butter.) Remove from the heat. Add brown sugar and ginger; stir until mixture is glossy and fudgy. Let cool 10 minutes. (Don’t worry if mixture separates as it stands.) 

Step 3    

Add eggs; whisk gently until completely incorporated. Add almond flour and chopped walnuts; stir gently to combine. 

Step 4    

Pour batter into prepared baking dish, and bake in preheated oven until top is dark brown and crisp around edges, about 50 minutes. 

Step 5    

Cool in pan on a wire rack 30 to 40 minutes before cutting and serving with crème fraîche and raspberries.

