Warm Beer and Cheese Dip

Step 1

In a medium microwave-safe bowl, microwave the butter in 30-second bursts until melted. Whisk in the flour, mustard and cayenne. Microwave for about 2 1/2 minutes, whisking halfway through, until the mixture is frothy and beginning to bubble. Add the ale and Worcestershire sauce and whisk until smooth. Microwave for about 2 1/2 minutes, whisking halfway through, until the mixture is bubbling and has thickened slightly. Using a rubber spatula, stir in the cheese. Microwave in 30-second bursts until the cheese has melted. Season with salt and pepper.