Warm Beer and Cheese Dip
© Abby Hocking
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
10 MIN
Yield
Serves : 1 cup
Anna Painter

Spiked with English ale, dry mustard powder and a pinch of cayenne, this warm, gooey Welsh rarebit-type dip goes great with pretzels, crackers and, especially, sliced salami.  Slideshow: More Cheese Dip Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons unsalted butter
  • 1 tablespoon all-purpose flour
  • 1/2 teaspoon dry mustard
  • Pinch of cayenne
  • 1/2 cup English ale, such as Bass Ale
  • 1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
  • 1 1/2 cups coarsely grated aged cheddar cheese (about 5 ounces)
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper
  • Sliced salami, whole wheat crackers and pretzels, for serving

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a medium microwave-safe bowl, microwave the butter in 30-second bursts until melted. Whisk in the flour, mustard and cayenne. Microwave for about 2 1/2 minutes, whisking halfway through, until the mixture is frothy and beginning to bubble. Add the ale and Worcestershire sauce and whisk until smooth. Microwave for about 2 1/2 minutes, whisking halfway through, until the mixture is bubbling and has thickened slightly. Using a rubber spatula, stir in the cheese. Microwave in 30-second bursts until the cheese has melted. Season with salt and pepper.

Step 2    

Scrape the dip into a bowl and serve with salami, crackers and pretzels. If the dip becomes to thick, microwave in 30-second burst to loosen.

Make Ahead

The dip can be refrigerated overnight. Reheat gently in the microwave before serving.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up