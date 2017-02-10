Warm Beer and Cheese Dip

Spiked with English ale, dry mustard powder and a pinch of cayenne, this warm, gooey Welsh rarebit-type dip goes great with pretzels, crackers and, especially, sliced salami. Slideshow: More Cheese Dip Recipes
How to Make It
In a medium microwave-safe bowl, microwave the butter in 30-second bursts until melted. Whisk in the flour, mustard and cayenne. Microwave for about 2 1/2 minutes, whisking halfway through, until the mixture is frothy and beginning to bubble. Add the ale and Worcestershire sauce and whisk until smooth. Microwave for about 2 1/2 minutes, whisking halfway through, until the mixture is bubbling and has thickened slightly. Using a rubber spatula, stir in the cheese. Microwave in 30-second bursts until the cheese has melted. Season with salt and pepper.
Scrape the dip into a bowl and serve with salami, crackers and pretzels. If the dip becomes to thick, microwave in 30-second burst to loosen.
Make Ahead
