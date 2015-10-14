Warm Barley and Caramelized Mushroom Salad

© Christina Holmes
Browned mushrooms, fresh sage and lemon juice dress up this version of a classic mushroom-barley salad from F&W’s Kay Chun. Slideshow: More Recipes With Mushrooms
How to Make It
Step 1
In a medium saucepan of boiling water, cook the barley until tender, about 30 minutes. Drain and transfer to a large bowl.
Step 2
In a large skillet, heat 2 tablespoons of the olive oil. Add one-third of the mushrooms and cook over high heat, stirring, until golden brown, about 5 minutes. Transfer to the large bowl. Repeat in 2 more batches with 4 tablespoons of the oil and the remaining mushrooms. Add the sage, lemon juice and the remaining 1/4 cup of oil to the bowl; season with salt and pepper and toss to coat.
Make Ahead
The salad can be made 3 hours ahead and kept at room temperature.
