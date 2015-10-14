Warm Barley and Caramelized Mushroom Salad
© Christina Holmes
Active Time
30 MIN
Total Time
1 HR
Yield
Serves : 8 to 10
Kay Chun
November 2015

Browned mushrooms, fresh sage and lemon juice dress up this version of a classic mushroom-barley salad from F&W’s Kay Chun. Slideshow: More Recipes With Mushrooms

Ingredients

  • 2 cups pearled barley (5 cups cooked)
  • 1/2 cup plus 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 2 pounds mixed mushrooms, stemmed and cut into bite-size pieces
  • 2 teaspoons chopped sage
  • 1/4 cup fresh lemon juice
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a medium saucepan of boiling water, cook the barley until tender, about 30 minutes. Drain and transfer to a large bowl.

Step 2    

In a large skillet, heat 2 tablespoons of the olive oil. Add one-third of the mushrooms and cook over high heat, stirring, until golden brown, about 5 minutes. Transfer to the large bowl. Repeat in 2 more batches with 4 tablespoons of the oil and the remaining mushrooms. Add the sage, lemon juice and the remaining 1/4 cup of oil to the bowl; season with salt and pepper and toss to coat.

Make Ahead

The salad can be made 3 hours ahead and kept at room temperature.

