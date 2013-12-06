Warm Almond Milk with Bananas and Honey

© Tina Rupp
The Good News Warm milk helps you sleep, and bananas cause drowsiness as well.
How to Make It
Step 1
In a food processor, grind the almonds to a coarse powder. Transfer to a medium saucepan. Add the milk, 1 tablespoon of the honey and the cardamom. Warm over moderate heat. Off the heat, cover and let stand for 20 minutes, then strain. Discard the solids.
Step 2
In a medium nonstick skillet, warm the remaining 3 tablespoons of honey. Add the bananas and cook over moderately high heat, stirring, for 2 minutes. Scrape into bowls, pour in the warm almond milk and serve with spoons.
Notes
One Serving 284 cal, 8 gm fat, 1.0 gm saturated fat, 45 gm carb, 3 gm fiber.
