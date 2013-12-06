Warm Almond Milk with Bananas and Honey
© Tina Rupp
Active Time
10 MIN
Total Time
30 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Jeff Orr
December 2004

The Good News Warm milk helps you sleep, and bananas cause drowsiness as well. Plus: More Dessert Recipes and Tips

Ingredients

  • 1/2 pound roasted unsalted almonds with skin (1 1/2 cups)
  • 1 quart skim milk
  • 1/4 cup honey
  • 1 teaspoon cardamom seeds
  • 2 bananas, sliced 1/4 inch thick

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a food processor, grind the almonds to a coarse powder. Transfer to a medium saucepan. Add the milk, 1 tablespoon of the honey and the cardamom. Warm over moderate heat. Off the heat, cover and let stand for 20 minutes, then strain. Discard the solids.

Step 2    

In a medium nonstick skillet, warm the remaining 3 tablespoons of honey. Add the bananas and cook over moderately high heat, stirring, for 2 minutes. Scrape into bowls, pour in the warm almond milk and serve with spoons.

Notes

One Serving 284 cal, 8 gm fat, 1.0 gm saturated fat, 45 gm carb, 3 gm fiber.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up