Walnut Crescents 
Abby Hocking
Active Time
30 MIN
Total Time
50 MIN
Yield
Serves : 3 1/2 dozen cookies 
Nadine Levy Redzepi
December 2017

These crumbly and buttery walnut crescents from Nadine Redzepi are supersimple and total crowd-pleasers. If you’re not a walnut fan, you can use pecans or hazelnuts instead. Slideshow: More Walnut Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2 cups walnuts 
  • 2 cups all-purpose flour 
  • 1/4 teaspoon fine sea salt 
  • 2 sticks salted butter, at room temperature 
  • 1/2 cup granulated sugar 
  • 1 vanilla bean, split lengthwise and seeds scraped 
  • Confectioners’ sugar, for dusting  

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 350°. Line 2 large rimmed baking sheets with parchment paper. In a food processor, pulse the  walnuts with 1/2 cup of the flour until the  walnuts are powdery, about 4 pulses.  Add the remaining 1 1/2 cups of flour and  the salt and pulse to combine.  

Step 2    

In a stand mixer fitted with the paddle, beat the butter, granulated sugar and vanilla bean seeds on moderately high speed  until pale and light, about 2 minutes. Reduce  the speed to low and gradually add the  flour mixture until the dough comes together.  

Step 3    

Roll tablespoons of the dough into balls on the prepared baking sheets. Using your hands, roll the balls of dough into 2-inch ropes. Taper the ends slightly and form the ropes into crescents. Bake the crescents  for about 19 minutes, rotating the baking sheets halfway through, until the cookies are lightly browned around the edges. Transfer the baking sheets to a wire rack and let cool. Dust the crescents with  confectioners’ sugar before serving. 

Make Ahead

The cookies can be stored in an airtight container for up to 5 days.

