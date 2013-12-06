Walnut-Arugula Pesto
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
25 MIN
Yield
Serves : Makes 2 cups
Gail Hobbs-Page
October 2005

Gail Hobbs-Page loves serving this nutty fresh-tasting pesto with her roasted chicken, but she also tosses it with pasta, uses it as a sandwich spread and even serves it alongside sliced steak.    More Sandwich Recipes  

Ingredients

  • 1/2 cup walnuts
  • 2 bunches arugula (1/2 pound), large stems discarded
  • 4 garlic cloves, smashed
  • 1/4 pound Manchego cheese, coarsely shredded
  • Zest and juice of 1 lemon
  • 3/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil
  • Salt and freshly ground pepper

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 350°. Put the walnuts in a pie plate and toast for about 8 minutes, or until golden and fragrant. Let cool completely.

Step 2    

In a food processor, pulse the arugula leaves with the toasted walnuts and smashed garlic cloves until finely chopped. Add the shredded Manchego cheese, lemon zest and juice and pulse until combined. With the machine on, add the olive oil in a steady stream and process to a smooth paste. Season the pesto with salt and pepper, transfer to a bowl and serve.

Serve With

Roasted Chicken with Walnut-Arugula Pesto.

