Wagon Wheels with Broccoli and Parmesan Cheese
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
25 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4 SIDE DISH SERVINGS
Gale Gand
December 2002

Wagon wheels, or rotelle, are Chicago pastry chef Gale Gand's son Gio's first choice for this dish because he thinks they're fun. Any other pasta shape, such as penne or fusilli, can be used instead. Plus: Pasta Recipes and Tips

Ingredients

  • Salt
  • 2 cups small broccoli florets
  • 1/2 pound wagon-wheel pasta
  • 1/2 cup chicken stock or low-sodium broth
  • 2 tablespoons unsalted butter
  • 1/4 cup freshly grated Parmesan cheese, plus more for serving
  • Freshly ground pepper

How to Make It

Step 1    

Bring a large saucepan of water to a boil. Add salt. Add the broccoli florets and cook until crisp-tender, about 5 minutes. Transfer the broccoli to a bowl with a slotted spoon.

Step 2    

Bring the water back to a boil. Add the wagon wheels to the saucepan and cook, stirring occasionally, until al dente. Drain well in a colander.

Step 3    

Return the pasta to the saucepan. Add the chicken stock and butter and cook over moderately high heat, stirring gently, until some of the stock is absorbed. Stir in the broccoli and the 1/4 cup of Parmesan; season with salt and pepper and toss. Serve immediately, with additional Parmesan.

