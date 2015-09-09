Waffled Potato Blini with Smoked Salmon
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
40 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Justin Chapple

F&W's Justin Chapple cooks shredded potatoes in a waffle iron until crisp, then tops them with smoked salmon, sour cream and dill. Slideshow: More Salmon Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2 pounds baking potatoes - peeled, coarsely shredded and squeezed dry
  • 1 medium onion, shredded
  • 2 large eggs, lightly beaten
  • 3 tablespoons all-purpose flour
  • 2 tablespoons chopped dill
  • 1 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1 teaspoon baking powder
  • 3 tablespoons melted unsalted butter, plus more for brushing
  • Smoked salmon, for serving
  • Sour cream, for serving

How to Make It

Step 1    

Heat an 8-inch waffle iron and preheat the oven to 200°. In  a bowl, mix the potatoes, onion, eggs, flour, chopped dill, salt, baking powder and the 3 tablespoons of butter.

Step 2    

Brush the waffle iron with melted butter; spread one-fourth of the potato mixture onto it. Close and cook on high until the blini is golden and crisp, 5 to 7 minutes. Transfer to  a rack in the oven to keep warm. Repeat with the remaining potatoes. Serve topped with smoked salmon and sour cream.

Notes

You can also make these in a Belgian waffle maker. Spoon one-third of the mixture onto the waffle iron instead of one-fourth.

