Waffled Potato Blini with Smoked Salmon

Heat an 8-inch waffle iron and preheat the oven to 200°. In a bowl, mix the potatoes, onion, eggs, flour, chopped dill, salt, baking powder and the 3 tablespoons of butter.

Step 2

Brush the waffle iron with melted butter; spread one-fourth of the potato mixture onto it. Close and cook on high until the blini is golden and crisp, 5 to 7 minutes. Transfer to a rack in the oven to keep warm. Repeat with the remaining potatoes. Serve topped with smoked salmon and sour cream.