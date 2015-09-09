Waffled Potato Blini with Smoked Salmon

F&W's Justin Chapple cooks shredded potatoes in a waffle iron until crisp, then tops them with smoked salmon, sour cream and dill. Slideshow: More Salmon Recipes
How to Make It
Heat an 8-inch waffle iron and preheat the oven to 200°. In a bowl, mix the potatoes, onion, eggs, flour, chopped dill, salt, baking powder and the 3 tablespoons of butter.
Brush the waffle iron with melted butter; spread one-fourth of the potato mixture onto it. Close and cook on high until the blini is golden and crisp, 5 to 7 minutes. Transfer to a rack in the oven to keep warm. Repeat with the remaining potatoes. Serve topped with smoked salmon and sour cream.
Notes
You can also make these in a Belgian waffle maker. Spoon one-third of the mixture onto the waffle iron instead of one-fourth.
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5