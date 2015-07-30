Volador (Dulce de Leche and Pineapple Tarts)

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat the oven to 400°. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

Step 2 Unfold the pastry on a lightly floured work surface. Cut the pastry into 12 equal rectangles and arrange on the lined baking sheet. Bake until golden brown, 12 to 15 minutes. Transfer to a wire rack to cool for 10 minutes.