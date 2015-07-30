Volador (Dulce de Leche and Pineapple Tarts)
Active Time
15 MIN
Total Time
40 MIN
Yield
Serves : Makes 12 tarts
Kate Winslow
May 2014

Using frozen puff pastry simplifies this traditional Peruvian dessert, allowing it to come together in minutes. Slideshow: More Latin American Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 sheet puff pastry (1/2 of a 17-ounce package), thawed
  • 1/4 cup pineapple preserves
  • 1/4 cup dulce de leche
  • Confectioners' sugar, for dusting

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 400°. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

Step 2    

Unfold the pastry on a lightly floured work surface. Cut the pastry into 12 equal rectangles and arrange on the lined baking sheet. Bake until golden brown, 12 to 15 minutes. Transfer to a wire rack to cool for 10 minutes.

Step 3    

Split each pastry into 2 layers. Spread 1 teaspoon pineapple preserves on each of the bottom layers. Spread 1 teaspoon dulce de leche on each of the top layers. Reassemble the pastries (like sandwiches), sprinkle with confectioners’ sugar and serve.

