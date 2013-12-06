Vino Francesca
Gary Sullivan
October 2007

Gary Sullivan of Rocca Kitchen & Bar in Boston created this food-friendly sangria around Rocca's house rosé. "I wanted to maintain the wine's fresh fruit flavors," he says.    More Sangria Recipes  

Ingredients

  • 1/3 cup honey
  • 1/3 cup boiling water
  • 15 sage leaves, plus more for garnish
  • One 750-milliliter bottle rosé
  • Ice
  • Lemon twists, for garnish

How to Make It

Step

In a small, heatproof bowl, stir the honey into the boiling water until dissolved. Add the 15 sage leaves and muddle them with a wooden spoon. Let the syrup cool slightly, then strain it into a pitcher, pressing hard on the sage leaves. Pour in the rosé and stir well. Serve the sangria in wineglasses over ice, garnishing each glass with a lemon twist and sage leaf.

