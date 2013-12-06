Vino Francesca

© Wendell Webber
Gary Sullivan of Rocca Kitchen & Bar in Boston created this food-friendly sangria around Rocca's house rosé. "I wanted to maintain the wine's fresh fruit flavors," he says. More Sangria Recipes
In a small, heatproof bowl, stir the honey into the boiling water until dissolved. Add the 15 sage leaves and muddle them with a wooden spoon. Let the syrup cool slightly, then strain it into a pitcher, pressing hard on the sage leaves. Pour in the rosé and stir well. Serve the sangria in wineglasses over ice, garnishing each glass with a lemon twist and sage leaf.
