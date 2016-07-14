Vinho Verde Sangria with a Mint-and-Cucumber Ice Ring
Active Time
30 MIN
Total Time
1 HR 15 MIN
Yield
Serves : 8 to 10
Justin Chapple
August 2016

Justin Chapple, Food & Wine's resident Mad Genius, uses a Bundt pan to make an ice ring for his refreshing gin–and–Vinho Verde sangria. It's a total crowd-pleaser. Slideshow: More Sangria Recipes

Ingredients

  • 3 Persian cucumbers, thinly sliced lengthwise
  • 8 mint sprigs
  • 2 limes, thinly sliced
  • Distilled water
  • Two 750-ml bottles Vinho Verde
  • Two 12-ounce bottles ginger beer
  • 6 ounces gin
  • 1 1/2 ounces fresh lime juice
  • Ice cubes (optional)

How to Make It

Step 1    

Layer the cucumbers, mint sprigs and limes in a Bundt pan. Gradually add just enough distilled water to cover. Freeze until solid, 8 hours or overnight.

Step 2    

In a large punch bowl, stir the wine with the ginger beer, gin and lime juice. Refrigerate until chilled, about 45 minutes.

Step 3    

Fill a large bowl with very hot water. Dip the bottom of the Bundt pan in the water to loosen the ice ring and invert it onto  a plate. Add the ice ring to the sangria. Serve in wineglasses, with or without ice.

Make Ahead

The mint-and-cucumber ice ring can be frozen for up to 3 days. The Vinho Verde sangria can be refrigerated overnight.

