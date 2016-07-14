Vinho Verde Sangria with a Mint-and-Cucumber Ice Ring

Justin Chapple, Food & Wine's resident Mad Genius, uses a Bundt pan to make an ice ring for his refreshing gin–and–Vinho Verde sangria. It's a total crowd-pleaser. Slideshow: More Sangria Recipes
How to Make It
Layer the cucumbers, mint sprigs and limes in a Bundt pan. Gradually add just enough distilled water to cover. Freeze until solid, 8 hours or overnight.
In a large punch bowl, stir the wine with the ginger beer, gin and lime juice. Refrigerate until chilled, about 45 minutes.
Fill a large bowl with very hot water. Dip the bottom of the Bundt pan in the water to loosen the ice ring and invert it onto a plate. Add the ice ring to the sangria. Serve in wineglasses, with or without ice.
Author Name: Janice Smith
Review Body: This was a light and refreshing sangria. Vinson verde has a bit of fizz which I think is nice. The ginger beer gives it some zing with out making it too sweet. I made cucumber and lime slices in ice cube tray for smaller serving. Would make this again.
Date Published: 2017-07-16