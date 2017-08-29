Vinegar-Marinated Beef Yakitori 
Abby Hocking / Food & Wine
Active Time
20 MIN
Total Time
40 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Laura Rege
October 2017

For her addictive short rib and shiitake skewers, Food & Wine’s Laura Rege does a very quick and simple marinade of mirin, vinegar, sake, soy sauce and brown sugar, which imparts a fantastic sweet and salty flavor to the dish. Slideshow: More Short Rib Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1/2 cup mirin 
  • 1/2 cup unseasoned rice vinegar 
  • 1/4 cup sake or sherry 
  • 2 tablespoons light brown sugar 
  • 2 tablespoons soy sauce 
  • 1 1/2 pounds boneless short ribs—sliced  1/2 inch thick, then cut into 2-inch pieces (have your butcher do this) 
  • 10 scallions, white and light green parts sliced crosswise into thirds 
  • 3/4 pound shiitake mushrooms, stemmed 
  • 20 bamboo skewers, soaked in water 
  • Rice bran oil, for brushing 
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper 
  • Togarashi, for serving 

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a large bowl, whisk the mirin, vinegar, sake, brown sugar and soy sauce. Toss  in the short ribs along with the scallions and mushrooms. Cover and refrigerate  for 20 minutes. 

Step 2    

Alternately thread the beef and scallions onto half of the skewers. Thread the mushrooms on the remaining skewers. Brush with rice bran oil. Season with salt and pepper. 

Step 3    

Preheat a grill pan. Grill the beef and mushroom skewers over moderately high heat until the meat is medium-rare and the mushrooms are tender, about 2 minutes per side. Transfer the skewers to a platter, sprinkle with togarashi and serve.  

