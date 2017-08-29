Vinegar-Marinated Beef Yakitori 

How to Make It

Step 1 In a large bowl, whisk the mirin, vinegar, sake, brown sugar and soy sauce. Toss in the short ribs along with the scallions and mushrooms. Cover and refrigerate for 20 minutes.

Step 2 Alternately thread the beef and scallions onto half of the skewers. Thread the mushrooms on the remaining skewers. Brush with rice bran oil. Season with salt and pepper.