Vinegar-Glazed Butternut Squash Pasta Salad 
Abby Hocking / Food & Wine
Active Time
20 MIN
Total Time
50 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Laura Rege
October 2017

Food & Wine’s Laura Rege combines some of fall’s best flavors in this rustic whole-wheat pasta dish. For the best results, seek out a great-quality unrefined hazelnut oil, which imbues the whole dish with a lovely nuttiness. Slideshow: More Butternut Squash Recipes

Ingredients

  • One 2-pound butternut squash—peeled, seeded and cut into 3/4-inch pieces  (6 cups) 
  • 1/4 cup plus 2 tablespoons red wine vinegar 
  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil 
  • 1 tablespoon honey 
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper 
  • 3/4 pound whole-wheat fusilli 
  • 1/4 cup plus 1 tablespoon unrefined hazelnut oil 
  • 1 head of Treviso or 1/2 a small head of radicchio, thinly sliced 
  • 1/2 cup packed parsley leaves 
  • Shaved Pecorino Tuscano or Romano, for serving 

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 425°. On a rimmed baking sheet, toss the squash with 1/4 cup of the vinegar, the olive oil and honey and spread evenly on the baking sheet. Season with salt and pepper. Roast for about  35 minutes, tossing halfway through, until browned and glazed. 

Step 2    

Meanwhile, in a large pot of salted boiling water, cook the pasta until al dente. Drain. Toss with 3 tablespoons of the hazelnut oil.

Step 3    

In a large bowl, whisk the remaining  2 tablespoons each of vinegar and hazelnut oil. Stir in the squash, Treviso and parsley, then fold in the pasta. Season with salt and pepper. Serve warm or at room temperature with shaved pecorino.

Make Ahead

The pasta salad can be refrigerated overnight. Stir in the Treviso and parsely before serving. 

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up