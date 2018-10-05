Vinegar-Brined Roast Turkey 

Step 2 Make the turkey

Place turkey in brine, cover, and refrigerate 12 to 24 hours. Remove turkey from brine; discard brine. Pat turkey dry with paper towels. Preheat oven to 350°F. Stir together butter, parsley, thyme, lemon zest, 1 1/2 teaspoons salt, and 1 teaspoon pepper in a medium bowl until combined. Using your fingers, loosen and lift skin from turkey breast and thighs without totally detaching skin; spread some of the butter mixture under skin. Carefully replace skin, and spread remaining butter mixture over skin of breast and thighs. Drizzle turkey with 2 tablespoons oil, and sprinkle with remaining 1/2 teaspoon salt and remaining 1/2 teaspoon pepper. Place turkey, breast side up, on a wire rack in a roasting pan. Toss together carrots, celery, onion, and remaining 1/4 cup oil in a large bowl; scatter vegetable mixture around turkey in roasting pan. Stuff turkey cavity with lemon halves, dried mushrooms, shallots, garlic, rosemary, sage, and marjoram. Tie legs together with kitchen twine; tuck wing tips under.