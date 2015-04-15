Vindaloo Flank Steak

How to Make It

Step 1 In a saucepan, toast the chiles, cumin seeds and peppercorns over moderate heat, turning the chiles, until pliable and the cumin is fragrant, about 2 minutes. Add 1/4 cup of water and the vinegar, ginger, garlic, cinnamon stick, cloves and 1 teaspoon of salt and bring just to a boil. Let stand off the heat until the chiles are soft, about 30 minutes. Discard the cinnamon stick.

Step 2 Transfer the chile mixture to a blender and puree to a smooth paste. In a baking dish, spread the paste all over the steak and refrigerate for at least 1 hour or up to 6 hours. Let stand at room temperature for 45 minutes before grilling.