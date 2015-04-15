Vindaloo Flank Steak

In India, this fiery curry is often served with chicken, lamb or vegetables. Atlanta chef Meherwan Irani turns it into a thick paste to marinate steak. The meat is terrific on its own or served with naan. Slideshow: More Indian Recipes
How to Make It
In a saucepan, toast the chiles, cumin seeds and peppercorns over moderate heat, turning the chiles, until pliable and the cumin is fragrant, about 2 minutes. Add 1/4 cup of water and the vinegar, ginger, garlic, cinnamon stick, cloves and 1 teaspoon of salt and bring just to a boil. Let stand off the heat until the chiles are soft, about 30 minutes. Discard the cinnamon stick.
Transfer the chile mixture to a blender and puree to a smooth paste. In a baking dish, spread the paste all over the steak and refrigerate for at least 1 hour or up to 6 hours. Let stand at room temperature for 45 minutes before grilling.
Light a grill and brush with oil. Scrape some of the marinade off the steak, then season the meat with salt and pepper. Grill over moderately high heat, turning, until lightly charred and an instant-read thermometer inserted in the thickest part registers 125°, 10 to 12 minutes. Transfer the steak to a carving board and let rest for 5 minutes. Thinly slice against the grain and serve with warm paratha, yogurt and lime wedges.
Make Ahead
Suggested Pairing
