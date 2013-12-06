Vin d'Orange

© Frances Janisch
Peristyle; New Orleans Patrons seated at the bar face a 1920s painting of the Peristyle, a turn-of-the-century dancing pavilion in New Orleans's City Park. Plus: Ultimate Cocktail Guide
How to Make It
Step
Fill a cocktail shaker with ice. Add 6 ounces of Orange Wine and 1/2 ounce of Simple Syrup. Shake well and strain into 2 chilled martini glasses. Repeat 3 more times, using fresh ice each time. Garnish each drink with an orange twist.
