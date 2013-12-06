Vietnamese-Style Iced Coffee

© Hector Sanchez
Cold-brewing involves steeping ground coffee in cold water. RBC NYC coffee bar (rbcnyc.com) uses the method here. Slideshow: Coffee Drinks
Step 1 Make the Iced Coffee:
In a bowl, stir the cold water into the coffee. Cover and let stand at room temperature for 24 hours; strain. (The concentrate can be refrigerated for up to 1 week.)
Step 2 Make the Iced Coffee:
Pour condensed milk into a tall glass. Add 6 ounces of cold-brew concentrate and the milk. Stir well. Top with ice.
