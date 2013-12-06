Vietnamese Stir-fry Sauce
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
10 MIN
Yield
Serves : makes about 1 3/4 cups
Charles Phan
September 2005

Charles Phan uses this unbelievably simple, three-ingredient sauce in almost every stir-fry. Its key ingredient is a fish sauce that lends a faintly nutty, richly pungent and quintessentially Vietnamese character to the dish.    More Great Condiments  

Ingredients

  • 1 1/2 cups chicken stock, preferably homemade
  • 1/4 cup plus 1 tablespoon Asian fish sauce
  • 1 tablespoon sugar

How to Make It

Step

In a small saucepan, bring the stock to a boil. Remove from the heat and add the fish sauce and sugar; stir until the sugar is dissolved. Let cool.

Make Ahead

The sauce can be refrigerated for up to 2 days.

Serve With

Crisp Green Beans with Pork Belly.

