Vietnamese Stir-fry Sauce

Charles Phan uses this unbelievably simple, three-ingredient sauce in almost every stir-fry. Its key ingredient is a fish sauce that lends a faintly nutty, richly pungent and quintessentially Vietnamese character to the dish. More Great Condiments
How to Make It
Step
In a small saucepan, bring the stock to a boil. Remove from the heat and add the fish sauce and sugar; stir until the sugar is dissolved. Let cool.
Make Ahead
The sauce can be refrigerated for up to 2 days.
