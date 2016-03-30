Vietnamese Green Papaya and Beet Salad
© John Kernick
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
30 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Angela Dimayuga
May 2016

This fantastic Vietnamese salad gets intense flavor from a quick dressing of lime, sugar and fish sauce. Slideshow: More Vietnamese Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons turbinado sugar
  • 2 tablespoons Asian fish sauce
  • 1/4 cup fresh lime juice
  • 1 teaspoon canola oil
  • 1/2 cup salted dry-roasted peanuts
  • 1/4 teaspoon ground cumin
  • 1 head Little Gem lettuce, light green leaves only, thinly sliced
  • 2 cups julienned green papaya (see Note)
  • 1 1/2 cups julienned peeled yellow or Chioggia beets (from 1 large beet)
  • 1/2 cup julienned carrot
  • 1/4 cup finely diced tomatillo (from 1 large husked tomatillo)
  • 1/2 cup lightly packed cilantro leaves
  • 1/2 cup lightly packed mint leaves
  • 1 tablespoon toasted sesame seeds

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a medium saucepan, combine the sugar and fish sauce and cook over moderate heat, stirring, until the sugar dissolves, about 3 minutes. Remove from the heat and whisk in the lime juice. Let cool.

Step 2    

Meanwhile, in a small skillet, heat the canola oil. Add the peanuts and cumin and cook over moderate heat, tossing, until fragrant, about 1 minute.

Step 3    

Spread the lettuce in a serving bowl. In another bowl, toss the fruit and vegetables, herbs, peanuts and sesame seeds with the dressing. Pile on top of the lettuce and serve right away.

Notes

Green (unripe) papayas are very firm, with dark green skin; if unavailable, you can substitute peeled daikon or unripe mango.

Suggested Pairing

A fruit-forward, aromatic white.

