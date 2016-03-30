Vietnamese Green Papaya and Beet Salad

How to Make It

Step 1 In a medium saucepan, combine the sugar and fish sauce and cook over moderate heat, stirring, until the sugar dissolves, about 3 minutes. Remove from the heat and whisk in the lime juice. Let cool.

Step 2 Meanwhile, in a small skillet, heat the canola oil. Add the peanuts and cumin and cook over moderate heat, tossing, until fragrant, about 1 minute.