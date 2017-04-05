Vietnamese Fried Eggs

How to Make It

Step 1 Fill a medium bowl half with ice and half with cold water. Add the fennel bulb and let stand until crisp, about 20 minutes. Drain well and pat dry.

Step 2 Meanwhile, in another medium bowl, whisk the lime juice with the fish sauce, 1/4 cup of water and the sugar until the sugar is dissolved. Whisk in the scallion, sesame seeds, chile and garlic.

Step 3 In a large saucepan, heat 1 inch of oil to 375°. One at a time, crack the eggs into a small heatproof bowl and very carefully slide into the hot oil. Fry until the whites are just firm but the yolks are runny, 30 seconds to 1 minute. Using a slotted spoon, transfer the eggs to a plate and gently blot with paper towels.

Step 4 In a large bowl, toss the fennel with the cilantro, mint, bell pepper, cucumber, vinegar, fennel fronds and the 1 tablespoon of oil.