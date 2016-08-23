Vidalia Onion Spread

Heat the butter in a large sauté pan over medium heat. Add in the onions, sprinkle with salt and cook until tender and golden brown, about 15 minutes. Add the sugar and vinegar.

Step 2

Lower the heat and continue cooking until the onions are a deep golden brown, about 10 minutes. Add the chile and remove the pan from the heat. Season with salt and pepper and let cool to room temperature. In a food processor, pulse the onions until a chunky puree. Add the mayo and process until smooth. Season with salt and pepper and refrigerate until ready to use.