Vidalia Onion Spread
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
35 MIN
Yield
Serves : Makes 2 cups
JJ Johnson

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons unsalted butter
  • 8 large Vidalia onions, halved and thinly sliced
  • Kosher salt and pepper

     
  • 1/2 cup apple cider vinegar
  • 1/2 cup sugar

     
  • 1 bird’s eye chile, seeded and minced

     
  • 1 1/2 cups mayonnaise 

How to Make It

Step 1    

Heat the butter in a large sauté pan over medium heat. Add in the onions, sprinkle with salt and cook until tender and golden brown, about 15 minutes. Add the sugar and vinegar.

Step 2    

Lower the heat and continue cooking until the onions are a deep golden brown, about 10 minutes. Add the chile and remove the pan from the heat. Season with salt and pepper and let cool to room temperature. In a food processor, pulse the onions until a chunky puree. Add the mayo and process until smooth. Season with salt and pepper and refrigerate until ready to use.

