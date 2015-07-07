Vice and Virtue

A Thanksgiving dish of roasted artichokes with brown sugar inspired L.A. bartender Karen Grill to combine artichoke-based Cynar with brown sugar syrup in this simple nightcap.
Recipe from Food & Wine Cocktails 2015
How to Make It
In a mixing glass, combine the Scotch, Cynar and Brown Sugar Syrup. Fill the glass with ice, stir well and strain into a chilled coupe. Flame the orange twist over the drink and drop it in.
Notes
Brown Sugar Syrup: In a small saucepan, combine 4 ounces water with 1/2 cup light brown sugar and bring to a boil. Simmer over moderate heat, stirring frequently, until the sugar dissolves, about 3 minutes. Remove from the heat and let cool. Transfer the syrup to a jar and refrigerate for up to 1 month. Makes about 6 ounces.
