Vice and Virtue
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
15 MIN
Yield
Serves : Makes 1
Karen Grill

A Thanksgiving dish of roasted artichokes with brown sugar inspired L.A. bartender Karen Grill to combine artichoke-based Cynar with brown sugar syrup in this simple nightcap. Slideshow: Scotch Whiskey Cocktail Recipes

Recipe from Food & Wine Cocktails 2015

Ingredients

  • 1 1/2 ounces lightly peated Scotch, such as Glenlivet
  • 3/4 ounce Cynar
  • 1/2 ounce Brown Sugar Syrup (see Note)
  • Ice
  • 1 orange twist, flamed, for garnish

How to Make It

Step

In a mixing glass, combine the Scotch, Cynar and Brown Sugar Syrup. Fill the glass with ice, stir well and strain into a chilled coupe. Flame the orange twist over the drink and drop it in.

Notes

Brown Sugar Syrup: In a small saucepan, combine 4 ounces water with 1/2 cup light brown sugar and bring to a boil. Simmer over moderate heat, stirring frequently, until the sugar dissolves, about 3 minutes. Remove from the heat and let cool. Transfer the syrup to a jar and refrigerate for up to 1 month. Makes about 6 ounces.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up