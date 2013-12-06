Vesper
Yield
Serves : Makes 1 Drink
Food & Wine
January 2012

James Bond created the Vesper in Ian Fleming’s 1953 novel, Casino Royale. Bond instructs the bartender to shake the cocktail (of course), but Miles Macquarrie likes to stir his Vespers. This keeps the drink silky rather than frothy. Slideshow: More Classic Cocktails

Ingredients

  • Ice, preferably cracked
  • 1 1/2 ounces London dry gin
  • 3/4 ounce vodka
  • 1/2 ounce Lillet blanc
  • 1 lemon twist, for garnish

How to Make It

Step

Fill a pint glass with ice. Add the gin, vodka and Lillet blanc and stir well. Strain into a chilled coupe and garnish the drink with the lemon twist.

