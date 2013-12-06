© Lucas Allen
James Bond created the Vesper in Ian Fleming’s 1953 novel, Casino Royale. Bond instructs the bartender to shake the cocktail (of course), but Miles Macquarrie likes to stir his Vespers. This keeps the drink silky rather than frothy. Slideshow: More Classic Cocktails
How to Make It
Step
Fill a pint glass with ice. Add the gin, vodka and Lillet blanc and stir well. Strain into a chilled coupe and garnish the drink with the lemon twist.
