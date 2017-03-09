Vermouth-Braised Shallots 

In a large skillet, melt the butter. Add the shallots, season with salt and pepper and cook over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, until browned, 3 to 5 minutes. Add the vermouth and bring to a boil. Cook over moderate heat until the liquid is reduced by half, about 3 minutes. Remove the skillet from the heat and stir in the vinegar. Transfer the shallots and any liquid to a 1 1/2-quart baking dish. Cover with foil and bake for 30 minutes, until the shallots are very tender. Transfer 3 tablespoons of the sauce to a small bowl and whisk in the cream. Stir the mixture back into the shallots and season with salt and pepper; serve.