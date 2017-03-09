Vermouth-Braised Shallots 
Vermouth-Braised Shallots 

For easy peeling, chef Eli Dahlin of Dame in Portland, Oregon, first blanches shallots in simmering water. After trimming the ends, the skins slip right off.

  • Servings: 8
Ingredients

  • 16 large shallots (2 pounds)
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper 
  • 1/2 stick unsalted butter, cubed 
  • 1 cup dry vermouth 
  • 2 teaspoons white wine vinegar 
  • 1/4 cup heavy cream 

How to make this recipe

  1. Preheat the oven to 325°. In a medium saucepan, cover the shallots with water and bring to a boil. Add a pinch of salt, reduce the heat to moderately low and simmer for 10 minutes. Drain the shallots  and let cool slightly. Trim off the root and top ends and remove the skins.  

  2. In a large skillet, melt the butter. Add the shallots, season with salt and pepper and cook over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, until browned, 3 to 5 minutes. Add  the vermouth and bring to a boil. Cook over moderate heat until the liquid is reduced  by half, about 3 minutes. Remove the skillet from the heat and stir in the vinegar. Transfer the shallots and any liquid to a 1 1/2-quart baking dish. Cover with foil and bake for  30 minutes, until the shallots are very tender. Transfer 3 tablespoons of the sauce  to a small bowl and whisk in the cream. Stir the mixture back into the shallots and season with salt and pepper; serve.

Make Ahead

The roasted shallots (without the cream) can be refrigerated overnight. Reheat, covered, in a low oven.

Contributed By Photo © Eva Kolenko Published April 2017





