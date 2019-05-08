Verjus-Poached Chicken with Herbs

How to Make It

Step 1 Combine 3 cups water, chicken, peppercorns, 2 cups verjus blanc, herb sprigs, and 1 tablespoon salt in a large pot. Bring to a simmer over medium-high; reduce to low, and cook, uncovered, until an instant-read thermometer inserted in thickest portion of chicken registers 155°F, 25 to 30 minutes. Using tongs, transfer chicken to a plate; let cool 30 minutes. While chicken cools, pour about 1 1/2 cups poaching liquid through a fine wire-mesh strainer into a medium bowl; discard solids. Set 3/4 cup strained poaching liquid aside. Discard remaining poaching liquid.

Step 2 Remove skin from chicken; carefully remove breast meat, whole, from bones. Discard skin and bones. Cut chicken breasts crosswise into 1/2-inch-thick slices; place in a 13- x 9-inch baking dish.

Step 3 Whisk together olive oil, chopped herbs, remaining 1 1/2 teaspoons salt, and reserved 3/4 cup strained poaching liquid. Pour herb marinade over chicken in baking dish; cover with plastic wrap, and refrigerate 8 hours or up to overnight.