Verjus-Poached Chicken with Herbs
Greg DuPree
Active Time
30 MIN
Total Time
9 HR 30 MIN
Yield
Serves : 6 to 8
Justin Chapple
June 2019

Made from unripe wine grapes, verjus (see Note) is high in acid but fresh-tasting. It’s a killer poaching liquid for lean meats.

Ingredients

  • 3 cups water
  • 5 bone-in, skin-on chicken breasts (4 1/2 pounds total)
  • 1 teaspoon black peppercorns
  • 2 cups plus 1 1/2 tablespoons verjus blanc, divided
  • 2 parsley sprigs, plus 1/3 cup finely chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley leaves, divided
  • 2 dill sprigs, plus 1/3 cup chopped fresh dill, divided
  • 1 tarragon sprig, plus 1/3 cup chopped fresh tarragon leaves, divided
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons kosher salt, divided
  • 1 cup extra-virgin olive oil
  • 3/4 tablespoon flaky sea salt

How to Make It

Step 1    

Combine 3 cups water, chicken, peppercorns, 2 cups verjus blanc, herb sprigs, and 1 tablespoon salt in a large pot. Bring to a simmer over medium-high; reduce to low, and cook, uncovered, until an instant-read thermometer inserted in thickest portion of chicken registers 155°F, 25 to 30 minutes. Using tongs, transfer chicken to a plate; let cool 30 minutes. While chicken cools, pour about 1 1/2 cups poaching liquid through a fine wire-mesh strainer into a medium bowl; discard solids. Set 3/4 cup strained poaching liquid aside. Discard remaining poaching liquid.

Step 2    

Remove skin from chicken; carefully remove breast meat, whole, from bones. Discard skin and bones. Cut chicken breasts crosswise into 1/2-inch-thick slices; place in a 13- x 9-inch baking dish.

Step 3    

Whisk together olive oil, chopped herbs, remaining 1 1/2 teaspoons salt, and reserved 3/4 cup strained poaching liquid. Pour herb marinade over chicken in baking dish; cover with plastic wrap, and refrigerate 8 hours or up to overnight.

Step 4    

Let chicken come to room temperature, about 1 hour. Transfer to a serving platter, and spoon herb marinade over top. Drizzle with remaining 1 1/2 tablespoons verjus blanc, and sprinkle with flaky sea salt.

Notes

If you can’t find verjus, substitute 4 cups water and 1 cup of crisp white wine for the poaching liquid. For serving, drizzle with 1 tablespoon white wine vinegar.

Suggested Pairing

Lemony, lightly grassy Sancerre.

