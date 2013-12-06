Vento Fizz
© Tina Rupp
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
N/A
Yield
Serves : makes 6 drinks
Food & Wine

Vento • New York City Originally a horse stable, this restaurant's downstairs lounge, Level V, used to be a bondage-themed nightclub. More Nonalcoholic Drinks

Ingredients

  • Three 3.4-ounce bottles Sanbittèr soda
  • 32 ounces fresh orange juice
  • One 8.5-ounce can peaches in heavy syrup, drained and finely diced
  • 6 ounces chilled club soda

How to Make It

Step

In a pitcher, combine the Sanbittèr soda, orange juice and peaches and refrigerate until chilled, at least 3 hours. Stir well, then spoon the peaches into 6 chilled Champagne flutes. Fill each flute almost completely with the Sanbittèr mixture and top with the club soda.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up