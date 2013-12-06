Vento Fizz

© Tina Rupp
Vento • New York City Originally a horse stable, this restaurant's downstairs lounge, Level V, used to be a bondage-themed nightclub. More Nonalcoholic Drinks
In a pitcher, combine the Sanbittèr soda, orange juice and peaches and refrigerate until chilled, at least 3 hours. Stir well, then spoon the peaches into 6 chilled Champagne flutes. Fill each flute almost completely with the Sanbittèr mixture and top with the club soda.
