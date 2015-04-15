Venezuelan Fresh Corn Cakes with Cheese

In a food processor, pulse the corn until coarsely ground. Add the masa harina, salt and pepper. Pulse until a stiff batter forms; scrape down the side of the bowl. Form the batter into 6 equal balls, about 1/3 cup each.

Step 2

Preheat a griddle and brush with 1 tablespoon of the oil. Set the balls on the griddle and, using a spatula, flatten them into 1/4-inch-thick rounds. Cook over moderate heat until golden brown, 4 to 5 minutes. Flip the cakes and add the remaining tablespoon of oil to the griddle. Flatten the cakes until they’re 1/8 inch thick and about 5 inches in diameter and cook until golden brown on the bottom, 4 to 5 minutes longer. Sprinkle with the cheese and cook until melted, 1 to 2 minutes. Transfer to a platter, sprinkle with the cilantro, fold in half and serve.