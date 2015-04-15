Venezuelan Fresh Corn Cakes with Cheese
N/A
30 MIN
Serves : 6
Sasha Martin
May 2015

Blogger Sasha Martin uses a mix of fresh (or frozen) corn and masa harina (corn flour) to make her crispy cakes, which develop a delicious charred-corn flavor as they cook on the griddle. Slideshow: More Corn Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 pound fresh or thawed frozen corn kernels (3 cups)
  • 1/2 cup masa harina
  • 1 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon pepper
  • 2 tablespoons canola oil
  • 3/4 cup shredded mozzarella cheese
  • 1/4 cup chopped cilantro

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a food processor, pulse the corn until coarsely ground. Add the masa harina, salt and pepper. Pulse until a stiff batter forms; scrape down the side of the bowl. Form the batter into 6 equal balls, about 1/3 cup each.

Step 2    

Preheat a griddle and brush with 1 tablespoon of the oil. Set the balls on the griddle and, using a spatula, flatten them into 1/4-inch-thick rounds. Cook over moderate heat until golden brown, 4 to 5 minutes. Flip the cakes and add the remaining tablespoon of oil to the griddle. Flatten the cakes until they’re 1/8 inch thick and about 5 inches in diameter and cook until golden brown on the bottom, 4 to 5 minutes longer. Sprinkle with the cheese and cook until melted, 1 to 2 minutes. Transfer to a platter, sprinkle with the cilantro, fold in half and serve.

Suggested Pairing

Ripe, fruit-forward Chardonnays go well with sweet corn.

