Veggie Pasta Pomodoro

How to Make It

Step 1 Cut the ends off of the zucchini, squash, and carrots. Using the instructions with your spiralizer, cut the vegetables into long angel hair-shaped pieces.

Step 2 In a bowl, mix the squash and zucchini noodles together and lightly salt them. Set aside to drain.

Step 3 Place the carrots on a microwave-safe plate and cover with plastic wrap. Microwave until softened, about 4 minutes. You will need to do this in two batches.

Step 4 To make the pomodoro sauce: Heat the olive oil in a large sauté pan over medium heat. Add the garlic and cook until soft. Add the chile flakes and half of the basil and cook until fragrant, about 3 minutes. Add the tomatoes and cook until softened and beginning to fall apart, about 10 minutes.

Step 5 Drain the liquid from the squash and zucchini. Place in a large bowl. Add the carrots and mix together.