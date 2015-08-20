Vegetarian Tortilla Soup with Sweet Potato

This hearty vegetarian tortilla soup pulls its flavor from plenty of seasonings and bright and tender sweet potatoes. To make this soup vegan, substitute vegan sour cream and cheese. Slideshow: More Mexican Recipes
How to Make It
Heat the olive oil in a large pot. Add the onion and peppers and cook, stirring occasionally, over moderately high heat until the onions are soft and translucent, about 5 to 7 minutes. Add the jalapeño and garlic and cook for 1 minute. Add the chili powder, cumin, cocoa, oregano, paprika, cayenne, red pepper, 1/2 teaspoon of salt and a few turns of black pepper, and cook until fragrant, about 1 to 2 minutes.
Stir in the tomatoes and the vegetable broth and bring to a boil. Add the potatoes and then reduce to a simmer for 10 minutes. Add the beans and simmer until the potatoes are tender, about 20 to 25 minutes.
Heat 1/2 inch of vegetable oil in a skillet over moderate heat until shimmering. Fry the tortilla strips in batches for 3 minutes, until crispy. Transfer to a paper towel and immediately sprinkle with salt and squeeze with lime.
When the soup is finished simmering, gently stir in the corn. Taste and adjust seasonings if desired.
Ladle into bowls and serve with tortilla strips, lime wedges, diced avocado, sour cream, fresh cilantro and shredded Monterey jack or crumbled queso fresco.
Make Ahead
Serve With
Diced avocado, sour cream, fresh cilantro, shredded Monterey jack or crumbled queso fresco.
