Vegetarian Tortilla Soup with Sweet Potato

How to Make It

Step 1 Heat the olive oil in a large pot. Add the onion and peppers and cook, stirring occasionally, over moderately high heat until the onions are soft and translucent, about 5 to 7 minutes. Add the jalapeño and garlic and cook for 1 minute. Add the chili powder, cumin, cocoa, oregano, paprika, cayenne, red pepper, 1/2 teaspoon of salt and a few turns of black pepper, and cook until fragrant, about 1 to 2 minutes.

Step 2 Stir in the tomatoes and the vegetable broth and bring to a boil. Add the potatoes and then reduce to a simmer for 10 minutes. Add the beans and simmer until the potatoes are tender, about 20 to 25 minutes.

Step 3 Heat 1/2 inch of vegetable oil in a skillet over moderate heat until shimmering. Fry the tortilla strips in batches for 3 minutes, until crispy. Transfer to a paper towel and immediately sprinkle with salt and squeeze with lime.

Step 4 When the soup is finished simmering, gently stir in the corn. Taste and adjust seasonings if desired.