Vegetarian Hot and Sour Soup with Egg

How to Make It

Step 1 In a small bowl, cover the lily buds with boiling water and let stand until softened, about 10 minutes. In another small bowl, cover the dried wood ear mushrooms with boiling water and let stand until softened, about 20 to 30 minutes. Rinse and coarsely chop.

Step 2 In a large pot, heat the oil over moderately high heat. Add the garlic, scallions and ginger and cook, stirring, for 1 minute.

Step 3 Add the vegetable broth and bring to a simmer. Measure out 1/4 cup of the broth and set aside in a small bowl. Add the lily buds, mushrooms, tofu, bamboo shoots, vinegar, soy sauce, sesame oil, pepper and sugar to the pot. Return the soup to a simmer. Drizzle in the eggs in a circular motion, and stir the soup gently until the eggs are cooked, about 30 seconds.