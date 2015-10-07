Vegetarian Butter Tofu
© Kristen Stevens
Active Time
30 MIN
Total Time
35 MIN
Yield
Serves : 2
Kristen Stevens
March 2014

Soft tofu, which is similar to the Indian cheese paneer, makes for a vegetarian-friendly variation on the traditional Indian butter chicken recipe. This main course dish features a delightfully spiced tomato cream sauce. Slideshow: More Easy Indian Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1/4 cup vegetable oil or ghee
  • 2 medium onions, finely minced
  • Sea salt
  • 3 tablespoons finely grated ginger
  • 5 garlic cloves, finely grated
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons garam masala
  • 1 teaspoon ground turmeric
  • 1 teaspoon ground coriander
  • 1/4 teaspoon fenugreek seeds
  • Seeds from 4 cardamom pods
  • One 15-ounce can crushed tomatoes
  • 9 ounces soft tofu, cut into bite-size cubes 
  • 2 tablespoons brown sugar
  • 2 tablespoons almond butter
  • 1/4 cup heavy cream

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a large frying pan, heat the oil or ghee over medium high heat. Add the onions and 1 teaspoon of sea salt and cook, stirring occasionally, until the onions are medium brown, about 8 to 10 minutes. Add the ginger and garlic and cook for 1 minute. Add all of the spices and cook for about 30 seconds, stirring constantly.

Step 2    

Stir in the crushed tomatoes, scraping the bottom of the pan to remove any browned bits. Add 1/2 cup of water to the pan, reduce the heat to low and simmer slowly for about 15 minutes, or until the sauce thickens and begins to splatter.

Step 3    

Remove from the heat and allow the sauce to cool for a couple minutes. Transfer the sauce to a blender and blend for 1 minute, or until very smooth (see Note).

Step 4    

Return the sauce to the pan and stir in the tofu over low heat until it is warm. Remove from the heat and stir through the brown sugar, almond butter and cream. Season with salt to taste.

Notes

If you are using a regular blender (instead of a high-speed blender) and you want a very smooth sauce, simply strain the sauce through a fine mesh sieve after you blend it. 

Serve With

Basmati rice and naan if desired.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up