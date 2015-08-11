Vegetarian Breakfast Enchiladas with Eggs and Sweet Potatoes

Vegetarians and omnivores alike will love these hearty sweet potato breakfast enchiladas. Slideshow: More Mexican Recipes
How to Make It
Preheat oven to 350º. Toss the potatoes in 3 tablespoons of olive oil, 1 teaspoon of kosher salt and a few turns of the black pepper. Distribute evenly on a baking sheet and roast until tender, about 40 to 50 minutes.
In a large saucepan, heat 2 tablespoons of the olive oil. Cook the onion over moderate heat until soft and translucent, 5 to 7 minutes. Add the garlic, jalapeño, chili powder, cumin, crushed red pepper, paprika, oregano, sugar, salt and pepper and cook, stirring, for 1 minute. Stir in the tomatoes and remove from heat. Blend in a food processor or blender until smooth. Return the tomato mixture to heat and simmer for 20 minutes.
In a large skillet, heat the remaining 2 tablespoons of olive oil over moderate heat. Pour the eggs into the skillet and cook, stirring with a rubber spatula until small curds form, about 5 to 7 minutes. Remove from the skillet and season with salt and pepper.
Wrap the tortillas in a damp paper towel and warm them in a microwave oven until soft and pliable, about 1 minute.
Spread a thin layer of sauce on the bottom of a 9-by-13-inch glass baking dish. Arrange the tortillas on a work surface. Spoon a heaping 1/4 cup of the egg, 2 tablespoons of the cheese, and 2 to 3 tablespoons of the sweet potatoes onto each tortilla. Roll the tortillas up and arrange them in the baking dish. Top evenly with the remaining sauce. Sprinkle the top of the enchiladas with the remaining cheese. Bake for 15 to 20 minutes, until the cheese is melted. Serve warm with sour cream, jalapeños, and cilantro.
