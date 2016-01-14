Vegetarian Black Bean Chili with Ancho and Orange
Active Time
20 MIN
Total Time
50 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4 to 6
Ellie Krieger
February 2016

This vegetarian chili from TV chef Ellie Krieger starts with canned black beans, so it’s easy to make. A hit of fresh orange adds a warm, sweet note to the rich spices.  Slideshow: More Vegetarian Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons canola oil
  • 1 medium onion, cut into 1/4-inch dice
  • 1 medium red bell pepper, cut into 1/4-inch dice
  • 4 garlic cloves, minced
  • 2 tablespoons tomato paste
  • 1 tablespoon ancho chile powder
  • 2 teaspoons ground cumin
  • 1 teaspoon dried oregano
  • 1/2 teaspoon cayenne
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper
  • One 15-ounce can crushed tomatoes
  • Three 15-ounce cans black beans, rinsed and drained
  • 1 tablespoon honey
  • 1 teaspoon finely grated orange zest plus 2 tablespoons fresh orange juice
  • Cilantro leaves, for garnish
  • Greek yogurt, for serving

How to Make It

Step

In a large saucepan, heat the oil. Add the onion and bell pepper and cook over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, until softened, about 8 minutes. Stir in the garlic, tomato paste, chile powder, cumin, oregano and cayenne and season with salt and pepper. Cook, stirring, for 1 minute. Add the crushed tomatoes, black beans, honey, 1/2 teaspoon of the orange zest and 2 cups of water and bring to a simmer. Cover and cook over low heat, stirring occasionally, until all the flavors meld and the liquid is slightly reduced, about 20 minutes. Stir in the orange juice and season with salt and pepper. Divide the chili into bowls and garnish with cilantro leaves and the remaining 1/2 teaspoon of orange zest. Serve with yogurt.

Make Ahead

The chili can be refrigerated overnight and reheated with more water if it’s too thick. 

Suggested Pairing

Pair this dish with a toasty, malty craft beer.

