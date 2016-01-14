Vegetarian Black Bean Chili with Ancho and Orange

This vegetarian chili from TV chef Ellie Krieger starts with canned black beans, so it’s easy to make. A hit of fresh orange adds a warm, sweet note to the rich spices. Slideshow: More Vegetarian Recipes
In a large saucepan, heat the oil. Add the onion and bell pepper and cook over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, until softened, about 8 minutes. Stir in the garlic, tomato paste, chile powder, cumin, oregano and cayenne and season with salt and pepper. Cook, stirring, for 1 minute. Add the crushed tomatoes, black beans, honey, 1/2 teaspoon of the orange zest and 2 cups of water and bring to a simmer. Cover and cook over low heat, stirring occasionally, until all the flavors meld and the liquid is slightly reduced, about 20 minutes. Stir in the orange juice and season with salt and pepper. Divide the chili into bowls and garnish with cilantro leaves and the remaining 1/2 teaspoon of orange zest. Serve with yogurt.
Author Name: rahappygirl123
Review Body: Yum, I made it without the orange juice/zest and squeezed lime on top instead. Really great. I also sauteed some pancetta first :) I also added a splash of beer for liquid.
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2018-02-01
Author Name: NYC123
Review Body: Fantastic. The orange flavor is an unexpected delight.
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2018-01-07