Vegetable Toad-in-the-Hole

How to Make It

Step 1 In a medium bowl, beat the eggs with the milk, flour, 2 tablespoons of the mustard, 1 tablespoon of the oil and a generous pinch of salt. Let the batter stand for 15 minutes.

Step 2 Preheat the oven to 400°. Set a steamer basket in a medium saucepan filled with 1 inch of water. Add the carrots, cover and steam over high heat until just tender, about 4 minutes.

Step 3 Add the remaining 2 tablespoons of oil to a 9-inch-square baking pan and heat in the oven for 10 minutes.

Step 4 Meanwhile, in a large skillet, melt the butter. Add the onion, garlic and a generous pinch of salt and cook over moderately high heat, stirring, until the onion just starts to soften, about 3 minutes. Add the haricots verts and cook, stirring, until the onion is lightly browned and the beans are just softened, 3 to 4 minutes. Add the carrots, tomatoes, basil, thyme, rosemary and the remaining 1 teaspoon of mustard and cook, stirring, until hot, about 1 minute. Season the vegetables with salt and pepper.