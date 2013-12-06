Vegetable Stracciatella
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
20 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Diane Rossen Worthington
November 2002

Stracciatella means little rag, which is exactly what the beaten eggs look like once they're cooked in the soup. Plus: More Soup Recipes and Tips

Ingredients

  • 5 cups chicken stock or canned low-sodium broth
  • 3 garlic cloves, thinly sliced
  • 1 small carrot, finely shredded
  • 1 celery rib, cut into matchsticks
  • 1/2 pound baby spinach, shredded
  • 3 tablespoons minced parsley
  • 2 tablespoons grated Parmesan cheese, plus more for serving
  • 2 large eggs, beaten
  • Salt and freshly ground pepper

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a saucepan, combine the stock and garlic and bring to a boil. Add the carrot and celery, cover and cook over moderately high heat until the celery is crisp-tender, about 4 minutes. Add the spinach, parsley and 2 tablespoons of Parmesan and simmer for 2 minutes.

Step 2    

Beat the eggs in a bowl and pour them into the soup. Cook over moderately low heat for 30 seconds, gently stirring with a fork until threads appear. Season with salt and pepper. Ladle the soup into bowls; serve with Parmesan cheese.

