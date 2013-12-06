Vegetable Stracciatella

© James Baigrie
Stracciatella means little rag, which is exactly what the beaten eggs look like once they're cooked in the soup. Plus: More Soup Recipes and Tips
Step 1
In a saucepan, combine the stock and garlic and bring to a boil. Add the carrot and celery, cover and cook over moderately high heat until the celery is crisp-tender, about 4 minutes. Add the spinach, parsley and 2 tablespoons of Parmesan and simmer for 2 minutes.
Step 2
Beat the eggs in a bowl and pour them into the soup. Cook over moderately low heat for 30 seconds, gently stirring with a fork until threads appear. Season with salt and pepper. Ladle the soup into bowls; serve with Parmesan cheese.
