Vegetable Soup with Pesto

Step 1

Soak the red and navy beans overnight. Drain and rinsed the soaked beans and transfer to a large pot, covering the beans with fresh cold water, about 10 cups. Simmer gently for 20 minutes. Add the potatoes and cook for another 10 minutes. Add the zucchini, globe squash, fava beans, peas, green beans, yellow wax beans, and leek scapes and cook for another 10 minutes. Add additional cool water to cover the vegetables as needed and continue cooking until beans are soft and cooked through, about 20 more minutes. Add the pasta and cook until al dente, about 10 minutes. Season to taste with salt and pepper.