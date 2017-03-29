Vegetable Scrap Stock

Step

Preheat the oven to 350°. In a medium bowl, toss the vegetable scraps with the olive oil. Spread on a rimmed baking sheet and roast for 10 minutes, or beginning to brown. Scrape into a stock pot and cover with 6 cups of water. Simmer until the liquid has reduced by half, about 30 minutes. Strain through a fine mesh sieve set over a medium bowl.