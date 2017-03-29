Vegetable Scrap Stock
© Abby Hocking
Active Time
5 MIN
Total Time
40 MIN
Yield
Serves : 3 cups
Jehangir Mehta

Chef Jehangir Mehta of NYC’s Graffiti Earth uses all of the vegetables scraps that he accumulates in a week to make this simple, no-waste vegetable stock. The vegetable scraps can be stored in your refrigerator for up to 1 week. Slideshow: More Homemade Stock Recipes

Ingredients

  • 4 cups vegetable scraps (carrot peels, onion skins, herb stems, mushroom stems, etc.)
  • 3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

How to Make It

Step

Preheat the oven to 350°. In a medium bowl, toss the vegetable scraps with the olive oil. Spread on a rimmed baking sheet and roast for 10 minutes, or beginning to brown. Scrape into a stock pot and cover with 6 cups of water. Simmer until the liquid has reduced by half, about 30 minutes. Strain through a fine mesh sieve set over a medium bowl.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up