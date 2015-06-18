Vegetable Quinoa Bowls with Garlic Yogurt

Star chef José Andrés dresses this amazing vegetable bowl with a delicious roasted-garlic yogurt sauce as well as a bright honey-lemon dressing. Slideshow: More Quinoa Recipes
How to Make It
Preheat the oven to 350°. Arrange the garlic cut side up on a sheet of foil and drizzle with oil. Season with salt and white pepper and wrap it in the foil. Roast for about 1 hour, until very soft. Let cool, then squeeze the garlic cloves into a bowl and mash them to a paste. Whisk in the yogurt and season with salt and white pepper.
Meanwhile, in a large saucepan of salted boiling water, cook the quinoa until tender, about 10 minutes. Drain well and spread on a large baking sheet to cool.
In a medium bowl, whisk the 1/2 cup of olive oil with the lemon juice and honey. Season the lemon dressing with salt and white pepper.
Rinse out the saucepan. Fill it with water and bring to a boil. Add a generous pinch of salt along with the green beans, asparagus, spinach and peas and cook over high heat until the vegetables are crisp-tender, 1 to 2 minutes. Drain well.
Transfer the cooled quinoa to bowls and top with the warm vegetables. Top with torn Bibb lettuce, diced cucumber, sliced avocado, sliced pickled ramps and kale chips. Pass the dressing and yogurt at the table.
Make Ahead
Suggested Pairing
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5