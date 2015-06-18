Vegetable Quinoa Bowls with Garlic Yogurt

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat the oven to 350°. Arrange the garlic cut side up on a sheet of foil and drizzle with oil. Season with salt and white pepper and wrap it in the foil. Roast for about 1 hour, until very soft. Let cool, then squeeze the garlic cloves into a bowl and mash them to a paste. Whisk in the yogurt and season with salt and white pepper.

Step 2 Meanwhile, in a large saucepan of salted boiling water, cook the quinoa until tender, about 10 minutes. Drain well and spread on a large baking sheet to cool.

Step 3 In a medium bowl, whisk the 1/2 cup of olive oil with the lemon juice and honey. Season the lemon dressing with salt and white pepper.

Step 4 Rinse out the saucepan. Fill it with water and bring to a boil. Add a generous pinch of salt along with the green beans, asparagus, spinach and peas and cook over high heat until the vegetables are crisp-tender, 1 to 2 minutes. Drain well.