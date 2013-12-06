Vegetable Hobo Packs with Goat Cheese

© Jim Franco
How to Make It
Step 1
Light a grill. In a large bowl, toss the leeks with the zucchini, asparagus, olive oil and dill. Season with salt and pepper.
Step 2
Tear off four 14-inch-long sheets of extra-heavy-duty foil. Mound half of the vegetables in the center of each of 2 foil sheets. Cover the vegetables with the 2 remaining sheets of foil; fold up the edges all around to seal.
Step 3
Grill the packs over a very hot fire for about 16 minutes, or until sizzling and puffed. Using oven mitts, transfer the packs to a large platter. Open carefully and transfer the vegetables to the platter. Top with the goat cheese and serve.
Notes
One serving 194 calories, 9.2 gm total fat, 2.2 gm saturated fat, 26 gm carb.
