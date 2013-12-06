Vegetable Hobo Packs with Goat Cheese
© Jim Franco
Active Time
20 MIN
Total Time
35 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4 SIDE-DISH SERVINGS
Grace Parisi
June 2003

Ingredients

  • 3 medium leeks (1 1/4 pounds), white and tender green parts only, halved lengthwise and sliced crosswise 1/2 inch thick
  • 1 pound small zucchini, halved lengthwise and sliced 1/2 inch thick
  • 1/2 pound thin asparagus, cut into 1 1/2-inch lengths
  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1 tablespoon finely chopped dill
  • Kosher salt and freshly ground pepper
  • 2 tablespoons soft goat cheese, crumbled (1 ounce)

How to Make It

Step 1    

Light a grill. In a large bowl, toss the leeks with the zucchini, asparagus, olive oil and dill. Season with salt and pepper.

Step 2    

Tear off four 14-inch-long sheets of extra-heavy-duty foil. Mound half of the vegetables in the center of each of 2 foil sheets. Cover the vegetables with the 2 remaining sheets of foil; fold up the edges all around to seal.

Step 3    

Grill the packs over a very hot fire for about 16 minutes, or until sizzling and puffed. Using oven mitts, transfer the packs to a large platter. Open carefully and transfer the vegetables to the platter. Top with the goat cheese and serve.

Notes

One serving 194 calories, 9.2 gm total fat, 2.2 gm saturated fat, 26 gm carb.

