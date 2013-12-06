Vegetable Hobo Packs with Goat Cheese

How to Make It

Step 1 Light a grill. In a large bowl, toss the leeks with the zucchini, asparagus, olive oil and dill. Season with salt and pepper.

Step 2 Tear off four 14-inch-long sheets of extra-heavy-duty foil. Mound half of the vegetables in the center of each of 2 foil sheets. Cover the vegetables with the 2 remaining sheets of foil; fold up the edges all around to seal.