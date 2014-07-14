Loaded with fresh vegetables and easy to make, this vegetable chow mein recipe is perfect for a healthy dinner or side dish. Slideshow: More Delicious Chinese Dishes
How to Make It
Cook the noodles according to the package instructions. Rinse under cold water, drain and set aside.
In a medium bowl, combine the soy sauce, oyster sauce, hoisin, rice vinegar, brown sugar and water. Set aside.
Heat the oil over high heat. Stir in the garlic, onion, and ginger. Cook for 2 to 3 minutes or until the garlic and onions are soft and fragrant.
Stir in carrot, broccoli and bell peppers. Cook for 3 to 5 minutes or until the vegetables are tender.
Add the noodles and sauce mixture. Toss everything together until combined and heated through, about 2 minutes. Serve hot.
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5