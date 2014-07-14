Vegetable Chow Mein

How to Make It

Step 1 Cook the noodles according to the package instructions. Rinse under cold water, drain and set aside.

Step 2 In a medium bowl, combine the soy sauce, oyster sauce, hoisin, rice vinegar, brown sugar and water. Set aside.

Step 3 Heat the oil over high heat. Stir in the garlic, onion, and ginger. Cook for 2 to 3 minutes or until the garlic and onions are soft and fragrant.

Step 4 Stir in carrot, broccoli and bell peppers. Cook for 3 to 5 minutes or until the vegetables are tender.