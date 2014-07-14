Vegetable Chow Mein
© Todd Porter & Diane Cu
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
30 MIN
Yield
Serves : 2 to 3
Todd Porter and Diane Cu
May 2013

Loaded with fresh vegetables and easy to make, this vegetable chow mein recipe is perfect for a healthy dinner or side dish. Slideshow: More Delicious Chinese Dishes

Ingredients

  • 8 ounces yellow Chinese egg noodles
  • 2 tablespoons soy sauce
  • 2 tablespoons oyster sauce
  • 1 tablespoon hoisin
  • 1 tablespoon rice vinegar
  • 1 teaspoon brown sugar
  • 2 tablespoons water
  • 2 tablespoons vegetable oil
  • 4 cloves garlic, minced
  • 1/2 medium onion, chopped
  • 1 tablespoon minced fresh ginger
  • 1 medium carrot, julienned
  • 1/4 pound broccoli florets, cut into one-inch pieces (about 1 1/2 cups)
  • 1/2 medium bell pepper, seeded and sliced

How to Make It

Step 1    

Cook the noodles according to the package instructions. Rinse under cold water, drain and set aside.

Step 2    

In a medium bowl, combine the soy sauce, oyster sauce, hoisin, rice vinegar, brown sugar and water. Set aside.

Step 3    

Heat the oil over high heat. Stir in the garlic, onion, and ginger. Cook for 2 to 3 minutes or until the garlic and onions are soft and fragrant.

Step 4    

Stir in carrot, broccoli and bell peppers. Cook for 3 to 5 minutes or until the vegetables are tender.

Step 5    

Add the noodles and sauce mixture. Toss everything together until combined and heated through, about 2 minutes. Serve hot.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up