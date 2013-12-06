Vegetable Chip Medley

Blanch the sweet potato slices in a large saucepan of boiling water for 1 minute. Transfer to paper towels and pat dry. Blanch all the remaining vegetables except the plantain, one vegetable at a time; pat dry. Keep the vegetables separate after blanching.

Step 2

Lightly coat a large microwave-safe plate with cooking spray. Arrange the sweet potato slices, without overlapping, on the plate and season with salt. Microwave on high for 5 minutes. Toss the slices and cook for about 2 more minutes, or until crisp. Spread the chips on a platter to cool, then transfer to a bowl. Repeat with the remaining blanched vegetables, cooking each vegetable separately until the slices stiffen, about 7 minutes per batch. Spray the plate before cooking each batch.