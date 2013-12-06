Vegetable Chip Medley
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
N/A
Yield
Serves : MAKES ABOUT 6 CUPS
Grace Parisi
March 1996

These crisp, delectable chips, which have more vegetable flavor and a lot less oil than commercial versions, cook quickly in the microwave. They can also be baked in a 250° oven for about 45 minutes. A mandoline, available at kitchenware stores, makes slicing easy. Satisfying Vegetarian Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 small sweet potato, peeled and sliced crosswise 1/16 inch thick
  • 2 medium unpeeled red potatoes, sliced crosswise 1/16 inch thick
  • 3 large radishes, sliced 1/16 inch thick
  • 1 small butternut squash, narrow end only, peeled and sliced crosswise 1/16 inch thick
  • 1 large thick carrot, sliced crosswise 1/16 inch thick
  • 1 small boniato (batata), optional, peeled and sliced crosswise 1/16 inch thick
  • 1 small yuca (cassava), optional, peeled and sliced crosswise 1/16 inch thick
  • Vegetable cooking spray
  • Salt
  • 1 ripe plantain, peeled and sliced crosswise 1/16 inch thick

How to Make It

Step 1    

Blanch the sweet potato slices in a large saucepan of boiling water for 1 minute. Transfer to paper towels and pat dry. Blanch all the remaining vegetables except the plantain, one vegetable at a time; pat dry. Keep the vegetables separate after blanching.

Step 2    

Lightly coat a large microwave-safe plate with cooking spray. Arrange the sweet potato slices, without overlapping, on the plate and season with salt. Microwave on high for 5 minutes. Toss the slices and cook for about 2 more minutes, or until crisp. Spread the chips on a platter to cool, then transfer to a bowl. Repeat with the remaining blanched vegetables, cooking each vegetable separately until the slices stiffen, about 7 minutes per batch. Spray the plate before cooking each batch.

Step 3    

Arrange the plantain slices on the sprayed plate and microwave for about 6 minutes, or until beginning to brown. Let cool. If necessary, microwave for 1 to 2 minutes longer, until crisp.

Make Ahead

The chips can be stored in an airtight container for up to 1 week. Recrisp them in a 250° oven.

Notes

One Cup Calories 131 kcal, Protein 2.4 gm, Carbohydrate 32 gm, Cholesterol 0, Total Fat .41 gm, Saturated Fat .1 gm.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up