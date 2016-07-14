Vegetable-Chicken Summer Rolls
Justin Chapple
August 2016

When the summer markets are full of great ingredients like corn, basil and sunflower sprouts, Food & Wine's Justin Chapple makes his fresh and colorful summer rolls. He adds avocado for creaminess and chicken to make them more substantial, but you could pick any protein you like or skip it altogether. The Asian-style oil-free dipping sauce is key, as it’s basically the dressing for all the lovely fresh fillings. Slideshow: More No-Cook Recipes  

Ingredients

  • 1/4 cup Asian fish sauce
  • 1/4 cup fresh lime juice
  • 2 tablespoons water
  • 1 teaspoon sugar
  • 1 Thai chile, stemmed and very thinly sliced
  • Eight 8-inch round rice paper wrappers
  • 4 baby Chioggia or golden beets, scrubbed and very thinly sliced
  • 1 cup shredded cooked chicken (4 ounces)
  • 2 ears of corn, kernels cut off
  • 2 ounces sunflower sprouts (1 1/2 cups)
  • 1 Hass avocado—peeled, pitted and sliced
  • 1 1/2 cups small basil leaves
  • 4 small red lettuce leaves, torn

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a small bowl, whisk the fish sauce with the lime juice, water, sugar and Thai chile.

Step 2    

Fill a large shallow bowl with hot water. Soak 1 rice paper wrapper at a time in the water for 30 seconds, until just pliable. Spread on a work surface. Top the wrapper with some  of the beets, chicken, corn, sprouts, avocado, basil and lettuce. Tightly roll up the wrapper around the filling, tucking in the sides as you roll. Repeat with the remaining wrappers and fillings. Serve the rolls with the dipping sauce.

Make Ahead

The summer rolls can be covered in moist paper towels and refrigerated in an airtight container for 3 hours. The dipping sauce can be refrigerated overnight.

Suggested Pairing

Mineral-laced Italian white.

