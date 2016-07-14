Vegetable-Chicken Summer Rolls

When the summer markets are full of great ingredients like corn, basil and sunflower sprouts, Food & Wine's Justin Chapple makes his fresh and colorful summer rolls. He adds avocado for creaminess and chicken to make them more substantial, but you could pick any protein you like or skip it altogether. The Asian-style oil-free dipping sauce is key, as it’s basically the dressing for all the lovely fresh fillings. Slideshow: More No-Cook Recipes
How to Make It
In a small bowl, whisk the fish sauce with the lime juice, water, sugar and Thai chile.
Fill a large shallow bowl with hot water. Soak 1 rice paper wrapper at a time in the water for 30 seconds, until just pliable. Spread on a work surface. Top the wrapper with some of the beets, chicken, corn, sprouts, avocado, basil and lettuce. Tightly roll up the wrapper around the filling, tucking in the sides as you roll. Repeat with the remaining wrappers and fillings. Serve the rolls with the dipping sauce.
Author Name: lisaradio
Review Body: I made these last night. Raw beets are not great. I cooked mine and thinly sliced - much better option. Swapped out cooked shrimp for the chicken. If you love fish sauce the dipping sauce is ok. But was was too fishy for my guest and ended up making another sauce while everyone sat at the table. I bought the smaller rice papers which are harder to handle - next time I will get the bigger ones.
Review Rating: 2
Date Published: 2016-08-22
Author Name: Annie Weber
Review Body: Made these for a girl's camping weekend. Huge "Wow" factor & delicious! Will definitely make again!
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2016-07-30
Author Name: 14Galaxygirl
Review Body: I don't like the idea of having beets in there. Could I take this off in the recipe? Will this affect the taste? I just went vegan a couple of weeks ago and I would like to try this. I hope you could answer me. Thanks.
Review Rating:
Date Published: 2016-08-18
Author Name: crafter102
Review Body: How long will these stay moist and fresh after wrapping them? Can I keep them for a day or two?
Review Rating:
Date Published: 2016-08-26
Author Name: IchNaturally
Review Body: This looks so good and easy to follow. I can just imagine the endless combinations of these healthy veges in my diet. Thank you for the recipe!
Review Rating: 4
Date Published: 2016-08-19
Author Name: Summer Tebbs
Review Body: I think I would rather skip the avocado for the chicken. Not cause I'm anti-vegan, but cause avocados have way too much sat fat in them. By comparison chicken is the healthier option. I would rather put some cooked tofu instead. It absorbs flavors like crazy and is hyper healthy just don't get the softer kind.
Review Rating:
Date Published: 2016-08-10