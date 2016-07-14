Vegetable-Chicken Summer Rolls

Author Name: lisaradio Review Body: I made these last night. Raw beets are not great. I cooked mine and thinly sliced - much better option. Swapped out cooked shrimp for the chicken. If you love fish sauce the dipping sauce is ok. But was was too fishy for my guest and ended up making another sauce while everyone sat at the table. I bought the smaller rice papers which are harder to handle - next time I will get the bigger ones. Review Rating: 2 Date Published: 2016-08-22

Author Name: Annie Weber Review Body: Made these for a girl's camping weekend. Huge "Wow" factor & delicious! Will definitely make again! Review Rating: 5 Date Published: 2016-07-30

Author Name: 14Galaxygirl Review Body: I don't like the idea of having beets in there. Could I take this off in the recipe? Will this affect the taste?﻿ I just went vegan a couple of weeks ago and I would like to try this. I hope you could answer me. Thanks. Review Rating: Date Published: 2016-08-18

Author Name: crafter102 Review Body: How long will these stay moist and fresh after wrapping them? Can I keep them for a day or two? Review Rating: Date Published: 2016-08-26

Author Name: IchNaturally Review Body: This looks so good and easy to follow. I can just imagine the endless combinations of these healthy veges in my diet. Thank you for the recipe!﻿ Review Rating: 4 Date Published: 2016-08-19