Vegetable Casserole (Algeria)

Step 1

Heat the olive oil in a large nonstick saucepan over medium heat. Add the onion and cook, stirring, for 5–6 minutes, until golden brown. Add three-quarters of the parsley, three-quarters of the garlic, the paprika, and 1 tablespoon water and stir to combine. Then add the stock, carrots, and potatoes. Cover the pan and cook for about 10 minutes, until the carrots are tender.