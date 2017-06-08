Vegetable Casserole (Algeria)

From Vegan: The Cookbook by Jean-Christian Jury, Phaidon 2017. Slideshow: More Casserole Recipes
How to Make It
Heat the olive oil in a large nonstick saucepan over medium heat. Add the onion and cook, stirring, for 5–6 minutes, until golden brown. Add three-quarters of the parsley, three-quarters of the garlic, the paprika, and 1 tablespoon water and stir to combine. Then add the stock, carrots, and potatoes. Cover the pan and cook for about 10 minutes, until the carrots are tender.
Add the zucchini, eggplant, green beans, and fava beans to the saucepan. Cover the pan and cook for 25–30 minutes, until all the vegetables are tender.
Season to taste with salt, freshly ground black pepper, and cayenne pepper. Sprinkle with the remaining parsley and garlic, and serve with couscous and harissa.
Aggregate Rating value: 5
Review Count: 1
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5
Author Name: GeorgeStewart1
Review Body: This casserole looks great!
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2017-06-27