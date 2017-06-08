Vegetable Casserole (Algeria)
Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons olive oil
  • 1 small onion, finely diced
  • 1 cup (60 grams) finely chopped parsley
  • 6 cloves garlic, finely chopped
  • 2 1/2 teaspoons sweet paprika or smoked paprika
  • 2 cups (475 milliliters/16 fluid ounces) vegetable stock (broth)
  • 3 carrots, diced
  • 1 cup (200 grams) diced potatoes
  • 1 1/2 cups (190 grams) peeled and diced zucchini (courgette)
  • 3 cups (300 grams) diced eggplant (aubergine)
  • 2 cups (200 grams) green beans, cut into 1-inch (2.5 centimeters) pieces
  • 1 cup (240 grams) fava (broad) beans in the pod, stringed and cut into 1-inch (2.5 centimeters) pieces
  • Salt
  • Freshly ground black pepper
  • Cayenne pepper
  • Cooked medium-grain couscous, to serve
  • Harissa, to serve

How to Make It

Step 1    

Heat the olive oil in a large nonstick saucepan over medium heat. Add the onion and cook, stirring, for 5–6 minutes, until golden brown. Add three-quarters of the parsley, three-quarters of the garlic, the paprika, and 1 tablespoon water and stir to combine. Then add the stock, carrots, and potatoes. Cover the pan and cook for about 10 minutes, until the carrots are tender.

Step 2    

Add the zucchini, eggplant, green beans, and fava beans to the saucepan. Cover the pan and cook for 25–30 minutes, until all the vegetables are tender.

Step 3    

Season to taste with salt, freshly ground black pepper, and cayenne pepper. Sprinkle with the remaining parsley and garlic, and serve with couscous and harissa.

