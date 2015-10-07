Vegetable Biryani
© Kristen Stevens
Active Time
30 MIN
Total Time
1 HR 10 MIN
Yield
Serves : 3 to 4
Kristen Stevens
February 2014

Made with fresh vegetables, raisins and almonds, this vegetarian version of biryani, a traditional Indian rice dish, is a meal in itself or a great side dish. Slideshow: More Healthy Indian Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 cup basmati rice
  • 1 1/2 cups water
  • 2 tablespoons vegetable oil
  • 1 medium onion, minced
  • 1 carrot, diced
  • 4 large garlic cloves, finely minced
  • One 2-inch piece ginger, peeled and very finely minced
  • 1/2 cup diced tomatoes (fresh, if in season, or canned)
  • 4 green cardamom pods, lightly crushed
  • 1/2 teaspoon ground coriander 
  • 1/2 teaspoon ground cumin 
  • 1/4 teaspoon cinnamon
  • 1 teaspoon garam masala 
  • 1 teaspoon sea salt
  • 1 cup frozen peas
  • 2 tablespoons plain Greek yogurt
  • 2 tablespoons raisins
  • 2 tablespoons sliced almonds

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 350°. In a small pot, combine the basmati rice and water and bring to a boil over high heat. Reduce the heat to the lowest setting, and cook, covered, for 15 minutes. Remove from the heat and let sit, covered, for 10 minutes.

Step 2    

In a large frying pan, heat the oil over medium high heat. Add the onion and cook until it until it is softened and lightly browned, about 7 to 8 minutes. Add the carrots and cook for 2 minutes. Add the garlic and ginger and cook for 1 minute.

Step 3    

Add the tomatoes, cardamom pods, coriander, cumin, cinnamon, garam masala and sea salt and cook for 3 minutes. Remove from the heat and stir in the frozen peas, Greek yogurt, raisins and sliced almonds.

Step 4    

In an ovenproof dish, spread half of the rice. Next, layer in half of the vegetables, the rest of the rice and top with the remaining vegetables.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up