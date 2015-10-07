Vegetable Biryani

Made with fresh vegetables, raisins and almonds, this vegetarian version of biryani, a traditional Indian rice dish, is a meal in itself or a great side dish. Slideshow: More Healthy Indian Recipes
How to Make It
Preheat the oven to 350°. In a small pot, combine the basmati rice and water and bring to a boil over high heat. Reduce the heat to the lowest setting, and cook, covered, for 15 minutes. Remove from the heat and let sit, covered, for 10 minutes.
In a large frying pan, heat the oil over medium high heat. Add the onion and cook until it until it is softened and lightly browned, about 7 to 8 minutes. Add the carrots and cook for 2 minutes. Add the garlic and ginger and cook for 1 minute.
Add the tomatoes, cardamom pods, coriander, cumin, cinnamon, garam masala and sea salt and cook for 3 minutes. Remove from the heat and stir in the frozen peas, Greek yogurt, raisins and sliced almonds.
In an ovenproof dish, spread half of the rice. Next, layer in half of the vegetables, the rest of the rice and top with the remaining vegetables.
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5