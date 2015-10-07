Vegetable Biryani

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat the oven to 350°. In a small pot, combine the basmati rice and water and bring to a boil over high heat. Reduce the heat to the lowest setting, and cook, covered, for 15 minutes. Remove from the heat and let sit, covered, for 10 minutes.

Step 2 In a large frying pan, heat the oil over medium high heat. Add the onion and cook until it until it is softened and lightly browned, about 7 to 8 minutes. Add the carrots and cook for 2 minutes. Add the garlic and ginger and cook for 1 minute.

Step 3 Add the tomatoes, cardamom pods, coriander, cumin, cinnamon, garam masala and sea salt and cook for 3 minutes. Remove from the heat and stir in the frozen peas, Greek yogurt, raisins and sliced almonds.